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Hundreds of affordable apartments to be constructed across CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:34 AM EDT
FILE: A construction worker carries lumber for the roof of a building being renovated in the Colonial Village public housing complex in Norwalk.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A construction worker carries lumber for the roof of a building being renovated in the Colonial Village public housing complex in Norwalk.

Several Connecticut communities are getting an affordable housing boost after more than $11 million in federal tax credits was awarded to six renovation or construction projects in towns and cities statewide.

The funding will allow for the construction or renovation of nearly 500 apartments of which nearly 90% will be affordable.

The funding comes largely from 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs) administered by the quasi-public Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA).

“The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program remains one of the most important resources available for financing affordable housing in Connecticut,” CHFA Chief Executive Officer Nandini Natarajan said. “Through these allocations, we are helping advance developments that will bring new housing opportunities to communities across the state while leveraging significant private investment alongside public funding.”

The money will go toward projects across Connecticut, in Cromwell, Farmington, Hartford, Naugatuck and New Britain.

A project in Hartford and another in New Britain, dubbed the Mary Shepard Place and the Mount Pleasant Redevelopment, respectively, will involve demolishing existing affordable housing and constructing new apartments on site.

The projects in Farmington and Cromwell include a total of 62 apartments reserved for state Department of Developmental Services (DSS) clients.

“These developments reflect the State’s broader efforts to support housing choice, strengthen communities, and ensure residents at a range of income levels can find quality housing in Connecticut,” Connecticut Department of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said.
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Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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