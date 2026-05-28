CT joins other New England states to explore new nuclear power options

Connecticut and other New England states are working together to find ways to build new nuclear power plants in the area.

Gov. Ned Lamont and five other New England governors signed a joint statement in March saying “advanced nuclear technologies show promise in their ability to contribute safely and reliably to the resource mix” amid a growing demand for affordable, clean energy.

Under the governors’ statement, all six states will work together to ensure the continued operation of existing nuclear power plants – including the Millstone Power Station in Connecticut and the Seabrook Station in New Hampshire.

The statement also calls for states to explore “new nuclear technologies with advanced safety systems,” which could come in the form of small modular reactors, a cleaner, safer and more affordable option than the power plants that became popular in the 1970s.

Where those reactors would go in New England is still unknown.

“I get this question a lot: ‘Have you heard from any community that wants to host a new nuclear facility in Connecticut? No, we haven't,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP is currently hosting a series of public information sessions so communities can get a better understanding of new nuclear technologies, how radiation buildup will be monitored, what programs will be used to train new workers and more.

“There could be a scenario where we are pursuing new nuclear development and that could involve facilities that aren't sited or hosted in the state of Connecticut,” Dykes said.

Discussions with local communities

The governors’ statement emphasizes the importance of states working with local communities to decide where, or if, it makes sense to build.

“Looking for sites and looking for communities, that's not something we're focused on at this particular time,” Dykes said. “We have plenty of time to be exploring that into the future and frankly, it would be premature before we've really had the opportunity to explore more about these advanced technologies and what they would cost.”

Leaders across the region are expected to gather this fall to discuss financing options, including possible federal funding, public-private partnerships and ways to make the permitting and siting processes cost-effective to prevent cost overruns and protect ratepayers.

“By working as a region, you might have all six states, ratepayers contributing to the cost of bringing these resources online but these facilities could be hosted and cited anywhere in the New England region,” Dykes said.

A growing demand for power

Electricity consumption is predicted to increase by approximately 9% over the next decade, according to ISO New England, the region’s electric grid operator. Demand for electricity in winter is expected to grow the fastest, nearly matching demand seen during the summer time.

“This is good news,” Dykes said. “Some of this load growth is because our manufacturing sector is booming. It's also because more people are plugging in electric vehicles and heat pumps.”

Most of New England’s electric generation currently comes from natural gas with nuclear power providing a quarter of the region’s energy needs, according to the governors’ statement.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public.