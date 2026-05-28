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LGBTQ community faces high eviction rates, now housing advocates speak out

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:35 PM EDT
Chelsea Connery (left) and Sara Trueax (right) discuss the ongoing demonstration with a passerby. Members of the Connecticut Tenants Union pass out leaflets in front of the Pond House Cafe in Elizabeth Park in West Hartford on May 28, 2026. They stand in support of Just Cause Eviction legislation which they say will help protect LGBTQ tenants who experience a higher than normal rate of housing insecurity.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Chelsea Connery (left) and Sara Trueax (right) discuss the ongoing demonstration with a passerby. Members of the Connecticut Tenants Union pass out leaflets in front of the Pond House Cafe in Elizabeth Park in West Hartford on May 28, 2026. They stand in support of Just Cause Eviction legislation which they say will help protect LGBTQ tenants who experience a higher than normal rate of housing insecurity.

Fable Burley was one of dozens of housing and LGBTQ-rights activists gathered outside the Pond House Cafe in West Hartford’s Elizabeth Park Thursday.

Burley and other members of her group held signs advocating for expanding eviction protections and passed out fliers detailing the high eviction rates for LGBTQ renters.

“It's often hard to tell whether you've been evicted because you're trans,” Burley said. “They don't have to explain why, right? So it's hard to prove these things.”

LGBTQ renters are more likely to experience housing insecurity, Burley said. Transgender renters are 2.4 times more likely to be housing insecure when compared to cisgender renters, according to a DataHaven survey.

Transgender and queer individuals often face a lack of social and familial support, and may lose their jobs as a result of their gender or sexuality, leading to financial and housing instability.

It’s illegal to evict or fire someone based on their gender identity or sexuality, but proving that requires access to resources many don’t have, Burley said.

“Oftentimes we're just struggling to survive and figure out where we're going to sleep that night, how we're gonna eat,” Burley said. “We don't have time to be reaching out to various groups to try to get representation for that.”

Burley, a member of the transgender resource group Trans Haven, along with the Connecticut Tenants Union (CTTU), was calling out the Connecticut Apartment Association (CTAA), a landlord and property management group.

Fable Burley, Lead Organizer with Trans Haven, joins members of the Connecticut Tenants Union to pass out leaflets in front of the Pond House Cafe in Elizabeth Park in West Hartford on May 28, 2026. They stand in support of Just Cause Eviction legislation which they say will help protect LGBTQ tenants who experience a higher than normal rate of housing insecurity.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Fable Burley, Lead Organizer with Trans Haven, joins members of the Connecticut Tenants Union to pass out leaflets in front of the Pond House Cafe in Elizabeth Park in West Hartford on May 28, 2026. They stand in support of Just Cause Eviction legislation which they say will help protect LGBTQ tenants who experience a higher than normal rate of housing insecurity.

CTAA held an event Thursday morning promoting LGBTQ involvement in multifamily building ownership and management. A position housing advocates, like CTTU Vice President Luke Melonakos-Harrison said, is contradictory to other policies promoted by CTAA.

“They're not a neutral party,” Melonakos-Harrison said of CTAA. “They are funding lobbyists, and perhaps most insidiously, they are funding a misinformation campaign. They are tied into the National Apartment Association, which funded robo calls and mass texts that many of the members of our coalition received.”

During the most recent legislative session, CTAA advocated against the expansion of Connecticut’s just cause eviction law. The expansion would’ve prevented landlords from evicting tenants without a specific reason at the end of their lease.

Housing advocates said the bill would prevent potentially discriminatory evictions, while CTAA said it would make it more difficult to ensure their apartments were safe.

“The larger population of the LGBT community needs more protections in our housing, both for discriminatory reasons and just for the reality of being a renter in Connecticut, and facing jumps in rent and unaffordability,” Melonakos-Harrison said.

The Connecticut Apartment Association said in a statement the group wants to promote policies that increase housing production and generate safe homes.

“We respect the people and opinions of those who disagree with positions we take at the Capitol,” the statement read. “This is part of our democracy, based on civil discourse and the right to disagree, and we will continue the work we do every day for the individuals and families who live in our apartment communities.”
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Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

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