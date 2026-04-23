Gov. Lamont and housing advocates urge state lawmakers to expand eviction protections

More than fifty housing advocates and lawmakers, including Gov. Ned Lamont, congregated outside the State Capitol in Hartford Thursday to urge the State Senate to vote on a bill expanding tenant eviction protections.

Lamont pledged his support for the expansion of the state’s Just Cause eviction bill . He views it as a template for how apartment living should be as the state adds more housing.

“This bill is about a little bit of respect for the folks who are playing by the rules, living in an apartment, doing what's asked of them, and they deserve a little sense that they're going to be there,” Lamont said. “That's what this bill is all about.”

The bill has been under consideration in the state legislature for several years but this is the first year Lamont has vocalized his support for the bill.

The Just Cause bill will curtail corporate landlords from raising rents on tenants after purchasing and flipping apartments, along with a rent cap bill proposed by Lamont.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Michael Duffy, New London Chapter Vice President of the CT Tenants Union speaks in front of the Connecticut state Capitol on April 23, 2026 in support of SB 257 — which would prevent tenants from being evicted at the end of their lease without citation of a specific reason.

“Many folks, they see their rents get jacked up because some big company comes in, buys up a whole bunch of units in one neighborhood,” Lamont said. “[They’re] not allowed to do that anymore. We have a bill saying, ‘Look, if you do that, you can't jack up those rents for a year. You got to show some respect.’”

The state’s existing Just Cause law prevents seniors and people with disabilities from being evicted when their leases expire.

The proposed bill would broaden the law to prevent all tenants in apartment buildings with five or more units from being evicted without a reason, such as nonpayment of rent or damaging the apartment.

New London resident and tenants union member Michael Duffy said there should be more lawmakers willing to support the bill.

“All we're asking for is for our homes to be our homes for as long as we want,” Duffy said. “If we're paying our rent on time, there is no reason why you should be coming to us and say, ‘You know what? I don't want you here.’”

Opposers of the bill say it’ll make it more difficult for landlords to keep their properties safe and clean.

Democratic State Sen. Martha Marx, co-chair of the state’s Housing Committee and representative of New London and the surrounding towns, said the bill will soon be called for a vote in the State Senate.

“I'm confident it will be called, especially now with the full weight of the governor behind us. It's time to put pressure on the House,” Marx said. “I am telling everybody behind me to fight like you are a badass, and it is your apartment that is going to be taken away.”