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Making maple syrup is a beloved New England tradition. Meet a CT couple tapping trees for decades

Connecticut Public Radio | By Tyler Russell
Published April 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT

Bill and Amy Proulx started making maple syrup in 1993 with 20 sap buckets and a lasagna pan in the driveway.

Today, their River’s Edge Sugar House in Ashford, in northeastern Connecticut, cooks up thousands of gallons with taps in over 2,000 trees.

The process of making maple syrup is relatively simple. Tap a tree and collect sap. Then boil that sap down to concentrate the sugar.

“The nice thing about maple syrup is you can do this at any level,” Bill says. “You’re just gonna need bigger toys if you’re gonna make more maple syrup.”

Explore the beloved New England tradition of tapping maple trees in Connecticut Public's latest Mini-Doc.

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Tyler Russell
Tyler Russell is a Visuals Journalist, splitting his time between daily news photography and video content for digital and TV. He joined Connecticut Public in 2013 as an instructor in the Education Department and moved onto the Visuals Team when it was formed in 2019.
See stories by Tyler Russell

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.