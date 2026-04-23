Making maple syrup is a beloved New England tradition. Meet a CT couple tapping trees for decades

Bill and Amy Proulx started making maple syrup in 1993 with 20 sap buckets and a lasagna pan in the driveway.

Today, their River’s Edge Sugar House in Ashford, in northeastern Connecticut, cooks up thousands of gallons with taps in over 2,000 trees.

The process of making maple syrup is relatively simple. Tap a tree and collect sap. Then boil that sap down to concentrate the sugar.

“The nice thing about maple syrup is you can do this at any level,” Bill says. “You’re just gonna need bigger toys if you’re gonna make more maple syrup.”

Explore the beloved New England tradition of tapping maple trees in Connecticut Public's latest Mini-Doc.