‘CT is lucky to have you’: Cheshire student returns home from ICE detention in MA after being granted bond

A Cheshire High School student who came to the U.S. legally from Afghanistan has returned home to Connecticut after being released on a $1,500 bond. He was held in ICE detention for the past two weeks.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the student on April 6. Identified as Rihan at the request of his family, he was being held at a detention facility in Plymouth, Massachusetts as advocates and state leaders called for his release .

Immigration judge Huy Le granted the bond at a hearing Monday morning at the Chelmsford, Massachusetts immigration court.

“[Rihan] is greatly relieved and definitely really eager to be home,” said Lauren Petersen, an immigration attorney on his legal team.

Petersen confirmed immigration officials processed and approved his bond, allowing Rihan to be released at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to Petersen, the immigration judge also held a quick hearing on a motion to terminate Rihan’s removal proceedings, but that was unsuccessful.

“Even though he's free on bond, he is going to have to continue to fight to be able to remain in the country, because at present, he is in the process of being removed by the United States government,” Petersen said.

This is not the same as a removal order, Petersen said, which requires a person’s deportation, often issued by an immigration judge. Rather, the U.S. government has initiated formal court proceedings to determine if Rihan should be deported.

It could be a matter of several months, or even a few years, before Rihan’s case is fully resolved, Petersen said, though his legal team is seeking ways to speed up the process.

A family being targeted

Rihan’s father, Zia, shared the news of Rihan’s release with his mother after watching the hearing on his phone at home, according to Petersen.

“He said, ‘I ran right upstairs and I told his mother, and she's very happy,’” Petersen said.

Zia served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. He and his family were granted entry to the U.S. via humanitarian parole in 2024 due to “direct Taliban threats,” Petersen said.

Zia was detained by ICE officers in East Hartford last year and held in the same detention center as his son. He was released on bond in October.

According to Petersen, Zia continues to do interpretation work on a volunteer basis. Petersen said Zia is helping interpret for a client of hers who speaks Dari.

“Within about 30 minutes of being done with [his son’s] bond hearing, [Zia] was on a zoom call with me, interpreting to this other woman,” Petersen said.

These circumstances have been hard on the family, Petersen said. For her, this situation demonstrates how the focus of the federal government’s immigration crackdown is on detainment rather than legal immigration processing.

“There are legitimate immigration pathways that [my clients] are pursuing right now, and it takes so long for some of these things to happen,” Petersen said, “but right now, it seems easier to arrest someone than to work out those other pathways.”

Outpouring of support

Education leaders in Rihan’s school district celebrated in a statement on Monday.

“We are grateful to share that Rihan has been released and will be returning home to his family and to our community,” said Cheshire Board of Education Chair Samantha Rosenberg and Town Council Chair Peter Talbot in a joint statement. “We look forward to welcoming Rihan back, where he belongs.”

The school district was able to send schoolwork to Rihan while he was in the facility through his attorney and child advocate to help keep him connected to his learning and school community, Rosenberg said.

“As Rihan returns, our school team is prepared to support him in a thoughtful and student-centered manner. This includes academic support as needed, as well as access to counseling and other resources to help ensure a smooth and supportive transition back into the school environment,” Rosenberg said. Similar resources and guidance are being offered to all Cheshire Public Schools students and families.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was overjoyed for Rihan and his family.

“Neither he nor his father, Zia, should ever have been seized and incarcerated. They are in America lawfully. In fact, they are here because they put their lives on the line in Afghanistan to help protect our troops,” Blumenthal said. “I will continue this fight for Rihan and countless others who are victims of ICE’s reckless and inhumane abuses. I look forward to welcoming Rihan home and celebrating his imminent graduation from Cheshire High School.”

Attorney General William Tong said Zia, Rihan and his family have done everything the country has asked of them to build a safe life in the U.S.

“The Trump Administration must keep this family together, home in Connecticut where they belong,” Tong said, “and drop this cruel and misguided fixation on this family,”

Gov. Ned Lamont said he was relieved that Rihan is being reunited with his family.

“To Rihan, I say this: what you and your family have endured is not fair, and I am so sorry that you have not received the warm, grateful welcome and clear path to residency that the federal government promised your father,” Gov. Lamont said in a statement. “Connecticut is lucky to have you.”