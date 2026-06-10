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Meriden’s first tenants union forms to combat CT corporate landlord

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:06 PM EDT
Members of Meriden’s first tenant union march to town hall to protest the actions of Alpha Capital in Meriden on June 9, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Members of Meriden’s first tenant union march to town hall to protest the actions of Alpha Capital in Meriden on June 9, 2026.

About 50 protesters in Meriden marched down the hill from Pleasant Street to city hall Tuesday afternoon.

The group, comprised of 57 Pleasant St. tenants and housing rights’ activists, pushed for the building’s landlord to recognize the newly formed tenants union.

The protesters’ chants called out the landlord company, and its founder, by name.

“Alpha Capital, you’re no good. Sign the contract like you should,” they yelled.

Alpha Capital, a Shelton-based real estate company, purchased 57 Pleasant St. in March and began notifying residents of planned rent hikes in April, according to tenant Shawndell Askew.

“This isn't just a building to me, it's where my life happened, where my neighbors became friends, my friends became family, and through community we equally contributed and invested into the very foundation that is now being threatened by financial objectives, with no regards for the human lives that these unethical business practices affect,” Askew said.

Askew, who has lived on Pleasant St. for 20 years, was informed her rent was going to increase by 68%.

“This is not just an increase, this is displacement, forcing families, seniors, and long-term residents out of the very homes we helped sustain,” Askew said.

Resident Shawndell Askew said that, after taking over the building, Alpha Capital gave her a letter informing her that her rent would be increased by 68%.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Resident Shawndell Askew said that, after taking over the building, Alpha Capital gave her a letter informing her that her rent would be increased by 68%.

Tenants in all nine of the occupied apartments in the 10-unit building have joined the union, according to Connecticut Tenants Union President Hannah Srajer.

“People here are not playing around,” Srajer said. “This building is unified. This building is asserting their right to fair housing, to dignity, and respect, and they are not going to stop.”

Some rent increases reached 80%, according to Connecticut Tenants Union Vice President Luke Melonakos.

Existing rents ranged from $700 to $900, and the rent hikes would bring the monthly cost to around $1,600, Melonakos said.

Alpha Capital owns more than 400 apartments statewide and has a history of purchasing properties and drastically increasing rent shortly after, Melonakos said.

Meriden’s new tenants union is the fifth created in Connecticut in response to Alpha Capital’s building purchases and rent hikes, Melonakos said. Meriden joins Alpha Capital tenants unions from Niantic and New London.

Alpha Capital’s founder, Tyler Smith said in a statement to Connecticut Public the company is committed to investing in the property and working collaboratively with residents.

Smith said when he purchased the building it required significant improvements and the rent increases make the apartments more comparable to surrounding costs. Comparable one-bedroom apartments rent for about $1,300 to $1,600 monthly, Smith said.

“Renewal offers provided to residents currently disputing the rent increases remain significantly below prevailing market rents,” Smith said. “In fact, the highest renewal rent offered to any resident currently disputing a rent increase was $1,100 per month.”
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Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

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