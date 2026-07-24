CT environmental experts track spotted lanternfly population as it increases across the state

Connecticut is seeing an increase in its spotted lanternfly population this summer. The highly destructive invasive insect was first spotted in Fairfield County in 2020, and the population has continued to grow.

It may seem like a resurgence; however, that is not the case, according to Dr. Claire Rutledge with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, Department of Entomology.

“What is happening is that the Spotted Lanternfly hatches out in May, but it’s very tiny when it first hatches, this tiny little black and white thing,” Rutledge said. “It kind of looks like a deer tick, it’s that size, very small, and it grows slowly through the summer, but when most people really start to notice the lanternfly is when it reaches its adult stage.”

Native to Asia, the spotted lanternfly was first reported in the U.S. in 2014, when it was found in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

This has given experts ample time to learn about the insect and how it affects the environment.

Spotted lanternflies, which are noticeable by their color, large wings, and beak, extract sugar water from the plants they feed on, leaving behind honeydew that can later attract bees and hornets.

Their main food of desire includes grapes, apples, and “the tree of heaven” (Ailanthus altissima).

The tree of heaven is also known to be an invasive plant, and the easiest way to keep the spotted lanternfly away from beloved areas is to remove the tree of heaven.

It is where they feed the most and where they prefer to lay their eggs.

The areas where they cause the most concern are orchards and vineyards. Over the last six years of the species being known in Connecticut, farmers have used the time to adapt, learn, and figure out how to deal with this growing problem.

Jamie Jones, a sixth-generation farmer at the Jones Family Farm in Shelton, said the farm has had many in-depth discussions with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on what precautions to take.

“The first action that we took, and this started years ago when we heard about this pest, and we just knew it was not a matter of if, but when it would show up, was to remove any of the Ailanthus trees or trees of heaven that we have growing anywhere on the farm, particularly focused anywhere near the vineyards,” Jones said.

The lanternflies are most prevalent in Fairfield County and other shoreline communities; however, they have since spread to other counties.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station is keeping track of new sightings using an online form for residents to fill out, says Dr. Claire Rutledge.

“It’s very useful for us because it lets us know where people are seeing the Spotted Lanternfly, especially if you’re in an area that hasn't been inundated with Spotted Lanternflies the last few years, so we can help sort of keep track of the spread and understand where it’s going.”

You can report the sighting using the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reporting tool: CAES Pest Reporting Tool .

If you spot a Spotted Lanternfly in your area, you’re urged to step on it or squish it.

