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CT officials call for release of Cheshire teen detained by ICE

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published April 10, 2026 at 3:42 PM EDT
Immigration attorney Lauren Petersen gathered with advocates and elected leaders outside the Connecticut State Capitol calling for the release of Rihan, a Cheshire High School senior taken into ICE custody on Monday.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Immigration attorney Lauren Petersen gathered with advocates and elected leaders outside the Connecticut State Capitol calling for the release of Rihan, a Cheshire High School senior taken into ICE custody on Monday. Rihan's father, Zia, was detained by ICE for six months last year. Zia served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan and was granted entry to the country via humanitarian parole along with his family.

Advocates and elected leaders are calling for the release of a Cheshire High School senior taken into ICE custody on Monday, six months after his father’s release from ICE detention.

The teen, who is only being identified by the first name Rihan at the request of his family, was detained by federal agents this week. Rihan was moved to a detention facility in Plymouth, Massachusetts, his attorney said at a Capitol press conference in Hartford on Friday.

“These are real people who are having their lives torn apart,” said immigration attorney Lauren Petersen. “There is no lawful basis for Rihan’s detention. He must be released immediately.”

ICE did not immediately return a request for comment on Rihan’s detention.

Petersen said Rihan was being held at the same detention facility at which his father, Zia, was held for nearly three months. Zia made national headlines last year when he himself was detained by ICE. Zia served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan and was granted entry to the country via humanitarian parole along with his family, including Rihan. A judge OK’d Zia’s release in October, saying he met the parameters to be released on bond.

Petersen said she was challenging Rihan’s detention in federal court.

She was joined at the press conference by Gov. Ned Lamont, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, state lawmakers from Cheshire, and local Cheshire elected officials, who all called for the teen’s release.

“Connecticut is standing behind this family, behind Rihan, who has been illegally detained, brutally imprisoned with no valid legal reason,” said Blumenthal.

Cheshire Board of Education Chair Samantha Rosenberg said Rihan is a hard-working student with aspirations of becoming a cardiologist.

“He is not a headline. He is not a talking point. He is a student,” Rosenberg said. “Rihan belongs in school. He belongs with his family. He deserves the opportunity to graduate with his classmates and pursue his future.”

“The family followed all the rules,” said Petersen, the family’s immigration attorney. “It's done everything right. It's our government that is not following its own rules, or claiming that the rules have changed, or maybe claiming that there are no rules at all when it comes to immigrants.”
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Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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