Here's a look at Juneteenth celebrations across CT

As communities throughout Connecticut and the nation celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, events this month commemorate Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to honor the emancipation of the last enslaved people in the U.S. in Galveston, Texas.

In 2021, former President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth was first observed as a state holiday in Connecticut in 2023 after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation the previous year.

Here's a look at some of the events happening across Connecticut to mark Juneteenth:

Berlin

The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library plans a workshop, "Creative Entrepreneurship: Building Your Brand & Opportunities" on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The library is partnering with The Berlin Equity Action Team (B.E.A.T.) for educational opportunities throughout the day.

Bloomfield

The town of Bloomfield and Blue Hills Fire Department hosts a Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 20. A 5K run and walk steps off at 8 a.m. followed by a parade at 11 a.m. from First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave.

Bridgeport

The 34th Annual Juneteenth Parade & Harambee Festival is set for June 13. The parade starts at 11 a.m. The festival will run until 5 p.m. in Seaside Park with marching bands, vendors and other performances.

Danbury

The Danbury Juneteenth commemoration is planned for June 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the CityCenter Green, 1 Ives St. The event features vendors and food trucks, a concert and space for reflection and community connection.

East Hartford and Hartford

Hartford and East Hartford are partnering with Riverfront Recapture to present Bridging Freedom: A Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on both sides of the Connecticut River at Great River Park and Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. Stages will have music, spoken word poetry and family-friendly fun.

Enfield

Strawberries and the African Diaspora: Celebrating Juneteenth is planned for June 19 at the Enfield Historical Society, 1294 Enfield St., from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The event, organized by Kuumba Kiongozi Black Legacy, Arts & Culture, features a mocktail sip and paint, historical storytelling, African diaspora journaling and a poetry open mic.

Farmington

The Hill-Stead Museum will welcome FriendZWorldMusic on June 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. FriendzWorldMusic is a collective of musicians, composers, entertainers and educators specializing in West African, Afro-Caribbean, calypso, jazz, hip-hop, fusions, and more. Reservations are requested.

Hartford

The Amistad Center for Arts & Culture presents its 35th Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration. The center offers a free Juneteenth Family Day at the Wadsworth on June 13 from noon to 4 p.m. The Amistad Center is also hosting an evening of music, food and culture during a house party-style celebration at the Wadsworth on June 19 from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $175 per person.

The Connecticut Science Center will offer interactive activities, informative signage and a themed scavenger hunt on June 19 with a focus on the contributions of Black scientists, inventors and innovators.

Hebron

The Peters Family, descendants of Cesar Peters — an enslaved man who lived and worked in Hebron — is partnering with the town of Hebron and the Coalition on Diversity and Equity for a special presentation on June 20 from 12- 3 p.m. at the Peters House in Hebron. There will be singing, drumming and dance, storytelling, spoken word, soul food and dessert, children's activities, and discussions about Peters and his descendants.

On June 19, actor Fred Morsell will give a portrayal of Frederick Douglass, reading his speech, “What to a Slave is the Fourth of July?” The performance is set for St. Peter’s Church, 30 Church St., at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $5 for youth.

Litchfield

Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 229 East Litchfield Rd., will host a Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom and Peace on June 17 from 1-3 p.m. The presentation will include a look at Ben Haith, the creator of the Juneteenth flag, and a joyful dance celebration. Tickets are $25.

Middletown

The 4th Annual Juneteenth Parade takes place on Prince Mortimer Avenue in Middletown on June 19 at 10:30 a.m. A Liberation Day Festival will immediately follow with free hot dogs and hamburgers for kids.

Milford

The Milford Juneteenth Celebration will be June 20 from 1-4 p.m. on the Broad Street Green with music, performances, educational exhibits, food, vendors and family activities.

New Britain

The New Britain Museum of Art and city of New Britain will host a Juneteenth Community Day on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features performances on the Showmobile, in-gallery experiences, cARTie mobile art gallery and artmaking. Admission to the museum is free that day.

New Haven

New Haven's 13th annual citywide Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 starting at 4 p.m. features a walk honoring Lucy and Lois Tritton, the last two enslaved people sold on the New Haven Green. The Keepers of the Culture Performing Arts Company will present drumming, dance and storytelling. Live music performances and an outdoor dance party on the Green will end the evening.

New Haven's festival of Culture & Resources will host a Juneteenth celebration on June 20 from noon-6 p.m. at the Dixwell "Q" House, 197 Dixwell Ave.

New London

Connecticut Landmarks presents Juneteenth Celebration Day on June 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features living history presentations, local vendors and children's activities and crafts. The group will highlight the African-American history of the Hempsted Houses and the surrounding neighborhood with the city of New London. Registration and a suggested donation are appreciated.

On June 14, there will be a non-denominational church service followed by performances by the Jim Hunter Jazz Group and New London Public Schools Bands.

Norwalk

The Norwalk Juneteenth Carnival weekend is set for Veterans Memorial Park, on Seaview Avenue, running from June 19-21. The carnival will have live entertainment, food vendors, local business, games, activities, music and cultural experiences.

Portland

Portland Middle School, 93 High St., will host the 8th annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Stamford

The Stamford Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for June 20 at Jackie Robinson Park, 150 Richmond Hill Ave., from 1 to 6 p.m.

Waterbury

The city of Waterbury's Juneteenth Celebration will be June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 235 Grand St. The ceremony will include a flag raising, speakers and vendors.

West Hartford

West Hartford will celebrate Jubilation Thursdays on June 4, June 11 and June 18 with performances in Blue Back Square. Shows start at 6 p.m.