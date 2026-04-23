Got old medicine in your cabinet? Clear it out this weekend during the DEA's Take Back Day

If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning this weekend, one quick fix might be clearing out your medicine cabinet.

People may anonymously drop off unused or expired prescription medication at several sites statewide Saturday, April 25, as part of prescription drug Take Back Day, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Expired medications can fall into the wrong hands, lose their effectiveness and, in rare cases, become toxic, said Irina Butler, who oversees MyOldMeds.com, a national nonprofit that identifies ways to safely dispose of unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medication.

“Unused medicines could be lost or diverted, putting children and pets at risk of accidental ingestion,” she said in a statement.

Over-the-counter medications were listed the top animal toxin in 2025, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Butler said beyond the drug take back drive, medication drop-offs are possible year-round in Connecticut, and more than 200 locations can be found at MyOldMeds.com. Many are located in pharmacies, clinics and grocery stores.

Last year, more close to 20,000 pounds of unused and expired medications were collected in Connecticut during the April and October drives.

Learn more

Drug drop offs can be made Saturday, April 26, at several locations statewide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

