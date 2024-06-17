© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

We want to hear your questions on buy now, pay later payment plans.

By Claire Murashima,
Lisa Thomson
Published June 17, 2024 at 11:57 AM EDT
NPR's <em>Morning Edition</em> wants to answer your questions on buy now, pay later payment plans.
Ozan Kose
/
Getty Images
NPR's Morning Edition wants to answer your questions on buy now, pay later payment plans.

NPR's Morning Edition wants to answer your questions on buy now, pay later payment plans. Your responses may be posed to an analyst in a story, and our team may reach out to you to hear more. You can also upload your responses as a voice memo, while keeping each answer to less than a minute. Please submit responses by Sunday, June 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Claire Murashima
[Copyright 2024 Michigan Radio]
Lisa Thomson
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content