© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Two of the same

By Will Shortz
Published August 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two five-letter words. Put two letters after the first one and the same two letters before the second one to complete two seven-letter words.
 

Ex.. TRACT  CHARD   --> TRACTOR, ORCHARD

  1. AGAIN    RANGE
  2. SHELL    QUIRE
  3. DIVER    LATIN
  4. BREAD   EATER
  5. ALBUM  GROSS
  6. CHIME   THOLE
  7. FINES    ASIDE

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Think of a famous movie star -- first and last names, nine letters in all. The third, fourth, fifth, seventh, and eighth letters, in order, name a profession. The star's last name is something that this profession uses. Who is the movie star and what is the profession?

Challenge answer: Emma Stone, mason

Winner: Dan Robinson of Washington, D.C.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Lillian Range, of New Orleans. The word NONUNION has four N's and no other consonant. What famous American of the past -- first and last names, 8 letters in all -- has four instances of the same consonant and no other consonant?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 29th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate