Federal report OKs Gulf of Maine for offshore wind leases

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:16 PM EDT
In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 photo, the University of Maine's 9,000-pound prototype wind turbine generates power off the coast of Castine, Maine. It was the country's first floating wind turbine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 photo, the University of Maine's 9,000-pound prototype wind turbine generates power off the coast of Castine, Maine. It was the country's first floating wind turbine.

The federal government is preparing to sell offshore wind power plots in the Gulf of Maine after determining that leasing the area would not harm the environment.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said that installing buoys and conducting surveys to assess leases across one million acres of ocean would have no significant environmental impact.

The actual installation of offshore turbines would require separate environmental reviews, according to the bureau.

But the report opens the door to a sale by the end of the year for eight lease areas off Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The agency said the areas could produce enough energy to power 5 million homes.

In a statement, bureau director Elizabeth Klein said it is committed to developing wind power “in a manner that reduces potential impacts on other ocean activities and the surrounding ecosystem.”

The state of Maine has already leased a small parcel in the Gulf to test floating wind turbines.
Peter McGuire
