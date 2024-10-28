© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are Mass. legislative leaders leaving the door open to ignoring the will of the voters?

New England Public Media | By Carrie Healy
Published October 28, 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT
The bottom of the official specimen Massachusetts Ballot that voters in Shelburne, Mass. see when they vote in the November 5, 2024 election.
Carrie Healy
/
NEPM

We're a week out from Election Day and major contributions are coming in to support ballot question campaigns. But legislative leaders are leaving the door open to ignoring the will of the voters.

Massachusetts Legislative leaders of both the House and the Senate, when asked, did not rule out altering a voter passed law if they disagree with the outcome. On a visit to Greenfield last week, we asked Gov. Maura Healey about this. She did not answer the question, instead discussing the upcoming election in general.

“I think… let's… let's see how everything works out, in terms of the election... right now I'm very focused on encouraging people to go vote to exercise their freedom to vote in this country,” Healey replied.

Chris Lisinksi, a reporter at the State House News Service explains that this could mean that top Democrats could tinker with the spirit of a measure that's voted in, or outright repeal the will of the voters.

Chris Lisinski, SHNS: It could be anything along that spectrum. We have seen examples of this before. The most recent one that comes to mind for me is legalizing recreational marijuana. Voters approved that, and the Legislature went in and made some pretty significant changes to the regulatory framework itself to figure out how that would work and what that would look like. Precedent shows that they do have the power, and at times, the will, to basically ignore voter approved ballot questions.

Carrie Healy, NEPM: And legislative leaders have been asked, and they answered about potentially tinkering with Ballot Question 1, which would give the auditor the power to closely examine the legislature, and Ballot Question 2, which would remove the MCAS graduation requirement. So, is there some potential for  political backlash here? Thanks for voting, but it means nothing?

Yeah, I think that those two areas in particular, have so much riding on them. The MCAS fight is such a heated one that you can certainly see voters and the Mass. Teachers Association pushing the question, which has a lot of influence and a lot of power. Launching a really heated campaign against the Legislature. If they try to step in and prevent whatever voters say from taking effect. And, you know, question one is about the Legislature itself. So, it is already kind of a political minefield.

And we should note some NEPM employees are members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. That doesn't influence our coverage.

One thing that we discussed last week, Chris, I think needs some updating, and that's the long awaited clean energy and climate compromise bill. It has not cleared the Legislature yet. What's going on?

That's right. The 139-page accord finally surfaced last week and senators took a pretty unusual step, adopting an order allowing the Senate to take official recorded roll call votes, even though those are not supposed to happen in informal sessions, which ended for the term on July 31st.

So, the Senate approved it 38 to 2, the same margin as the original underlying bill.

But over in the House, Republicans doubted whether there was a quorum present. There was not a quorum present, as informal sessions are very lightly attended. As a result, the bill stalled out.

We've seen in the past, House Democrats call enough Democrats in to create a quorum and effectively prevent that parliamentary tactic from delaying the bill further. That could happen this week, in the week ahead, or some other approach that we don't yet know about might come to the surface.

So, is passage of this climate bill a matter of urgency for lawmakers at this point?

They're certainly talking about it with urgency, you know, which is a little bit ironic, given that the matter has been in limbo for three months or so because House and Senate Democrats couldn't find agreement with one another. But now that they have agreement on the actual particulars, once again, it is suddenly a topic of urgency. And that's, to be fair, how things typically go around here.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Carrie Healy
Carrie Healy hosts the local broadcast of "Morning Edition" at NEPM. She also hosts the station’s weekly government and politics segment “Beacon Hill In 5” for broadcast radio and podcast syndication.
See stories by Carrie Healy

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content