Before election results came in, this Vermont town brought voters together to dance

There were a few reports released recently highlighting just how stressed Americans were feeling about this year’s election.

And Erik Jacobs, who lives in Townshend, felt that vibe.

A few months ago, he came up with a plan to hold a potluck dinner and square dance on election night, at Townshend Town Hall, where the voting was happening.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative Laura Wallingford-Bacon, second from right in black, dances with Deb Reiner, right, during the election night square dance in Townshend.

Jacobs said he hasn’t been to a square dance in at least 20 years, but that idea of facing your neighbor and taking a hand regardless of how that person voted made a lot of sense as everyone waited for results to come in.

“When you’re square dancing you’re forced to dance with everybody in the room, and that’s kind of what this is about, right,” Jacobs said. “It’s about knowing your neighbor and being with your neighbor regardless of how they voted, or who they voted for, and reminding each other that we can still dance together, and show up, and make a meal for each other, and move forward.”

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative People take part in a potluck before the election night square dance.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative Attendees dance during the election night square dance in Townshend.

As far as anyone can remember, this is the first time a square dance was held during election night.

Down on the first floor of Town Hall, Town Clerk Ellenka Wilson said it was very busy, probably near a record turnout.

Vermont has some strict rules about polling places, concerning where people can stand and how information can be shared at the polls.

But Wilson says she fully supports the idea of having a live band and more than 100 people dancing on the floor above her office while running an election.

“I did have people in town think it was a bad idea and would be distracting, but I just think it’s just joy and positivity and bringing people together, which is what we need, especially today,” Wilson said between checking in voters.

People started eating the potluck food at around 5:30 p.m., and the band started playing just before 7 p.m.

People were trying to stay off their phones, and it was too early to look for any national polling numbers anyway.

So Annie Landenberger was fine letting the event take over.

“This, to me, is the only way that I can survive this night,” she said. “And we’re laughing and we’re dancing and we’re eating each other’s food, and that’s all that matters right now. Right? I mean we may be going to hell in a hand basket tomorrow, but who knows?”

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative People dance during the election night square dance as Sally Newton and the Turkey Mountain Window Smashers call and play music.

There were Democrats and Republicans at the dance, but no one wanted to stray too deeply into the politics of the evening.

Everyone said they were anxious, and worried about the direction their country was taking.

George Abraham, of Jamaica, left a little early to go to a public watch party in Brattleboro and said for a few hours, anyway, it felt good to be a part of a larger community that was dancing and sharing a meal.

“It gives me a sense of elation that we can all come together and have a really nice evening,” he said. “There’s no discussion of politics, other than the great talk the organizer gave when we started up, and it’s just a whole ton of fun to be with the community, so I’m really happy to be here.”

And off he went, into the warm November night.

