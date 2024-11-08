© 2024 Connecticut Public

Do you have a loved one who votes differently than you? Tell NPR about it

By Claire Murashima
Published November 8, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Campaign signs are seen near a polling station on November 5, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
Paul Hennessy/Anadolu
/
Getty Images
Campaign signs are seen near a polling station on November 5, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

If you are (or were) close with someone who holds opposing political beliefs, we want to know how this election has affected a personal relationship — whether it’s a romantic partner, friend, family member or coworker.

There are a few ways one can navigate these relationships after finding out that you voted for opposing candidates: continue business as usual, break things off, set boundaries — or perhaps you choose to invest more in the relationship. Wherever you’re at, we want to hear about it.

An NPR producer may reach out to you in the coming days. Deadline to submit responses: Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Claire Murashima
Claire Murashima is a production assistant on Morning Edition and Up First. Before that, she worked on How I Built This, NPR's Team Atlas and Michigan Radio. She graduated from Calvin University.

