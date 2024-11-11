© 2024 Connecticut Public

What song are you thankful for?

By Robin Hilton
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
John Moore
/
Getty Images North America
What song makes you do this? Tell us!

For Thanksgiving this year, we're asking listeners to tell us about a song they're grateful for. Maybe it's one that lifts you up, realigns your day or just reminds you of what's most important in life. We'll feature select stories and song picks on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

So tell us: What's the song and what do you love about it? Record a voice memo telling us about it and email it to allsongs@npr.org. You can also tell us about it using the form below.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
