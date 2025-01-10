© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Instagram sensation Betül Tunç releases 'Turkuaz Kitchen' cookbook

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:55 AM EST
The cover of "Turkuaz Kitchen" beside author Betül Tunç. (Courtesy of Naomi Lennon)
/
The cover of "Turkuaz Kitchen" beside author Betül Tunç. (Courtesy of Naomi Lennon)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on Sept. 23, 2025. Find that audio here.

Betül Tunç‘s “Turkuaz Kitchen” baking and cooking videos have amassed more than 10 million followers on Instagram.  Tunç speaks with host Jane Clayson about her journey and her first cookbook.

Book excerpt: ‘Turkuaz Kitchen’

By Betül Tunç

Beef empanadas with salsa verde and salsa roja. (Courtesy of Crown Publishing Group)
/
Beef empanadas with salsa verde and salsa roja. (Courtesy of Crown Publishing Group)

Reprinted with permission from “Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes” by Betül Tunç. Copyright © 2024 by Betül Tunç. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Betül Tunç and Gentl and Hyers. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content