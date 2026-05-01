How much does it cost to remove 'forever chemicals' from water? East Lyme finds out

Residents in East Lyme will soon see their water bills increase by 5% to 20%.

The price hike will pay for upgrades to the town’s water equipment, after federal regulations changed around a group of man-made “forever chemicals” known by the acronym “PFAS.”

PFAS chemicals are found in a wide variety of items including personal care products, food packaging, electronics and fire extinguishing foam.

They’re called “forever chemicals” because they form strong bonds and when they leech into the environment and water – they can linger for decades or longer.

Exposure to certain levels of PFAS can have negative health effects including decreased fertility, developmental delays in children and increased risks of certain cancers, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

In 2024, the EPA announced legally enforceable limits on six PFAS chemicals found in drinking water. Public water systems that contain PFAS have until 2029 to meet those limits. In order to do that, East Lyme is looking at a $17 million price tag to upgrade its water equipment, which will include two new PFAS treatment plants and six 30-foot tall filters.

“We're obviously not paying $17 million in cash. We don't have that kind of money. Our operating budget is about $5 million a year,” said Ben North, chief operating officer of East Lyme Water and Sewer.

While federal funding is available to pay for the upgrades, it's nowhere near enough to cover the total amount, according to North, who expects East Lyme to receive about $1 million in federal loans and subsidies.

To cover the remaining costs, the East Lyme Water & Sewer commission approved rate increases on Tuesday, April 28, of 5% to 20% based on customers' water usage. Those who use 100,000 gallons or more a month will pay the highest increases and be moved into a new classification of “non-residential rates,” a move that had small business owners and condominium estate residents speaking out in opposition at a public meeting on Tuesday.

Paul Smallwood, co-owner of Chloe’s Laundromat, said he expects to see a 13% to 19% increase in their annual water bill, amounting to an extra $3,000 to $4,000 a year.

“They’re putting the burden on some of the small businesses here in town,” Smallwood said, noting he expects he’ll have to raise prices on customers to cover the costs.

Smallwood’s business partner, Daniel Dove, said it’s unlikely the laundromat will be able to afford new energy efficient washers while also juggling the price hikes.

“I can't pay high water and replace machines for conservation. It’s not going to work,” Dove said. “If you want the laundromats to close up, I think you’re on a five year plan.”

Lawry O’Connell, association president of Dodgetown Condominiums, said she expects the estate to pay an extra $24,600 a year under the new rates.

“Thats a lot of money,” O’Connell said, noting the estate already takes measures to conserve water. “We don't water our lawns, we don't allow sprinklers for kids to play. We don't allow washing of cars,” she said. “I took that away many, many years ago when our bills were going up.”

Tim Buckler, a resident at Dodgetown Condominiums, also spoke out against the estate paying higher percentage increases.

“I flush my toilet like three or four times a day, I turn off my tap between shaving, I buy my drinking water from Stop & Shop,” he said. “We’re just ordinary people. This isn’t Pfizer, it’s not a casino. This is just a residential area.”

North said he understands customers’ frustrations, but that the rates are necessary to pay for the equipment upgrades and meet new federal regulations.

“Quite frankly, we have to spread this pain out to all of our customers. We need to meet compliance and meet the water quality standards that are going to be coming into effect,” he said.

The new rates will go into effect June 1.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public

