© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

While CT evictions dip below national average, Fairfield County evictions show racial gap

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published April 30, 2026 at 5:19 PM EDT
FILE: A rally was held on Howe St in Bridgeport on April 15, 2024 in support of tenants undergoing evictions from an out of state landlord that has newly acquired their property.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A rally was held on Howe St in Bridgeport on April 15, 2024 in support of tenants undergoing evictions from an out of state landlord that has newly acquired their property. The Bridgeport area had the largest drop in eviction filings among all tracked cities. However, the area also had a disproportionately high rate of evictions for renters of color, according to Grace Hartley, Senior Research Specialist with Princeton University’s Eviction Lab.

The number of eviction filings in Connecticut was far below the national average in 2025, according to a recent report by Princeton University’s Eviction Lab. Researchers tracked 38 cities across 10 states.

The report shows on a national scale, Fairfield County had the largest drop in evictions, according to Grace Hartley, Senior Research Specialist with the Eviction Lab.

“Typically in these sites with lower rates, we see that there is more tenant friendly legislation in place,” Hartley said. “In some places that looks like a right to counsel program, a higher eviction filing fee, so landlords have to pay more to file the filing in court.”

There’s no clear reason why eviction rates fell in Connecticut in 2025, as no new policies or laws were enacted, but Connecticut has several of the recommended tenant protections in place, Hartley said.

Since the tracker includes cities and states of drastically different populations, the lab created a baseline of about one eviction filing for every 13 rented homes nationwide, Hartley said.

The Bridgeport area had the largest drop in eviction filings among all tracked cities.

Bridgeport’s strong Fair Rent Commission and an increase in tenants rights awareness may have led to an increase in tenants successfully contesting evictions.

However, the area also had a disproportionately high rate of evictions for renters of color, according to Hartley.

Although only 19% of renters in Fairfield County are Black, they made up 36% of the area’s evictions last year. The trend is consistent for Hartford County as well.

“This is a similar trend to what we see nationally, but in Fairfield County, the Black renters were filed against a disproportionate rate compared to white renters,” Hartley said.

The reason behind Fairfield County’s dip in overall evictions is unclear, according to Connecticut Tenants Union Vice President Luke Melonakos-Harrison.

Melonakos-Harrison believes it could have to do with more awareness among tenants.

“There is no legislation that has passed that has made evictions harder for landlords or more expensive, or anything like that,” Melonakos-Harrison said. “I really cannot think of anything that could be cited, other than more tenant organizing, more awareness that tenant rights are a thing and maybe a broader consciousness amongst tenants of at least a willingness to check,” Melonakos-Harrison said.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.