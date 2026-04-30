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Leadership shake-up at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published April 30, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT
FILE: St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Saint Francis Hospital announced Thursday it has a new president, chief nursing officer and is working to name an interim chief medical officer.
CT Mirror
FILE: St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut. emergency room admissions for heat-related illnesses spiked during heat advisories.

Leadership changes are coming to one of Hartford's major hospitals.

Saint Francis Hospital announced Thursday it is firing its president effective immediately. The hospital's parent network, Trinity Health Of New England, will also have a new CEO.

Valerie Powell-Stafford, president, will be replaced in the interim by Dr. Robert Roose, who leads Trinity Health Of New England’s community hospitals. Powell-Stafford was named president of the hospital in 2024.

Montez Carter will also step down as president and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England and be replaced by Dr. Steve Hanks.

Carter will leave the organization July 1.

The changes follow months of inspections by Department of Public Health officials since 2024. Findings raised concerns over medication errors, low staffing ratios and hygiene.

The hospital entered into a consent order with the state in September of 2024 over low staffing ratios, according to the Hartford Courant.

Dr. Daniel Roth, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Trinity Health, said in a statement that "we hold ourselves to a high standard, and feedback we have received makes clear that continued improvement is essential."

"We are saying it out loud, and we are doing something about it. The leaders we are putting in place will ensure colleagues are able to provide the best care possible to every patient who walks through our doors.”

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement her organization will "continue to exercise its full regulatory oversight authority" at the hospital.

"We hope that this moment marks a genuine turning point for Saint Francis, and that the new leadership team will rise to the challenge of restoring this institution to what it once was: a hospital that the Hartford community could depend on for high-quality, safe, and compassionate care," Juthani said. "The people of Hartford and the surrounding communities deserve nothing less."

In addition to a new president and CEO, Jennifer Misajet will serve as the hospital's interim chief nursing officer.

The organiation said it is also working to name an interim chief medical officer and will also recruit for a vice president of operations alongside other leadership positions.
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Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

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