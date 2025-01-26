© 2025 Connecticut Public

A snowboarder and a skier land the first 2340s in competition

By Joe Hernandez
Published January 26, 2025 at 7:20 PM EST
Hiroto Ogiwara of Japan competes in the Men's Snowboard Big Air at the X Games in Aspen on Friday.
Ezra Shaw
/
Getty Images
Hiroto Ogiwara of Japan competes in the Men's Snowboard Big Air at the X Games in Aspen on Friday.

Six and a half rotations.

That's how many times you've got to spin around in midair to land a 2340, which is what a snowboarder and skier just did for the first known time in history, at the X Games in Aspen, Colo.

First it was 19-year-old Hiroto Ogiwara of Japan, who pulled off the move during the Pacifico Men's Snowboarding Big Air event on Friday.

In a video of the run, Ogiwara plummets down the snow-covered hill and begins to spin just as he reaches the top of the ramp, continuing to circle as he sails through the air. After he lands, he throws up his hands in celebration as the crowd cheers.

"I am the first in the world to do that. I've never been as happy as this," Ogiwara said after completing the trick, according to Olympics.com. "It was really the greatest moment. It felt as if I used every ounce of energy I had."

Then, skier Miro Tabanelli became the first person to land a 2340 in a ski competition. The 20-year-old Italian achieved the record-setting move during the Pacifico Men's Ski Big Air competition on Saturday.

Both Ogiwara and Tabanelli won gold in their respective events.

In 2022, Ogiwara performed a backside 2160 — six full rotations — at age 16.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Joe Hernandez
