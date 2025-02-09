© 2025 Connecticut Public

Sunday Puzzle: Grocery Brand Names

By Will Shortz
Published February 9, 2025 at 8:28 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some words. For each one, change one letter to get the brand name of something you might buy at a supermarket.

Ex: BOUNCY (paper towels) —> BOUNTY

1. SMACKERS
2. FOLDERS
3. COLLATE
4. DRANK
5. CANNON
6. STARKEST
7. KNICKERS
8. PONDER
9. COOKS
10. CENTS
11. BASELINE
12. HELLO
13. DOMING
14. HOSTELS
15. CANADA DAY

Last week's challenge: It comes from listener Lyndsey Terry of Chicago. Name a part of the human body in seven letters as a B and rearrange the result to get another part of the body.

Challenge answer: Toenail. Add a B and scramble, you get Tailbone.

Winner: Wendy Belkin of Clearwater, Florida

This week's challenge: It comes from listener Ward Hartenstein, of Rochester, N.Y. Name a well-known cartoon character in eight letters. Change the last letter to a U and rearrange the result to make a phrase you might see on a Valentine's Day card.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, February 6th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Will Shortz

