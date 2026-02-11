CT GOP state senators offer tax and electric bill relief plan during election year

Connecticut’s State Senate republicans are promoting their tax relief plan as the party hopes to defeat popular democraticGov. Ned Lamont this election year.

The plan unveiled Tuesday by republican state senators would rely on diverting funds for the state’s budget reserve fund and potentially cut funding for some state programs.

State Sen. Ryan Fazio, now one of several Republican candidates for governor, said the GOP plan offers significant relief.

“It would deliver roughly $1,600 of income tax relief every year on a permanent basis to middle class families making around $100,000 per year,” Fazio said.

Republican StateSen.Stephen Harding is among the GOP state lawmakers who say their plan, reimbursing car taxes, eliminating the public benefits charge for electric bills, the subject of long-running complaints among many residents, and income tax reductions, is sound.

But their Democratic counterparts criticized the plan, saying they have already introduced several tax relief programs and proposals.

Democratic State Sens. Martin Looney and Bob Duff, issued a joint statement dismissing the Republicans’ claims, saying federal tariffs, and cuts to federal spending on health care and aid programs under President Donald Trump have had more of an impact on cost of living increases. The statement read in part…

"Senate Republicans' complete silence on the federal policies that are actively driving up costs in our state speaks far louder than any press conference, and we won't let them use state tax credits to paper over the damage their party is doing to Connecticut workers and families.”

Duff and Looney say their Democratic colleagues have unveiled an affordability agenda which would eliminate taxes for clothing purchases under $100. It would also provide tax credits for renters, along with child and health care tax credits. The lawmakers say the proposal also recommends cutting energy costs for small businesses.

Republican State Sen. Rob Sampson pushed back on the idea that his party has political motivations, and claimed many of his constituents suffered from high living costs. But several of their proposals to reduce state spending and taxes are the same, or highly similar to the campaign positions several Republican gubernatorial candidates, including Sen. Ryan Fazio, have taken, from reducing taxes to eliminating the public benefits charge.

Sampson explicitly blamed Democrats.

“It is a failure of government, and let's be absolutely clear about how we got here,” Sampson said. “The Democrats have controlled this state legislature and have had every lever of power in government in Connecticut for decades. They own it all. And what do we have to show for it?”

Duff and Looney said their proposals were not realistic.

“Ideas without a budget are just talking points,” Duff and Looney said. “Senate Republicans haven't put forth a budget in years, and today is more of the same: promises with no plan to pay for them. Our affordability proposals will be part of a responsible, balanced budget because that's what governing actually requires.”