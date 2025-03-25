© 2025 Connecticut Public

From singing on the world's stages to fighting for caregivers' rights

By Andrea Hsu
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:19 AM EDT

Home health care workers are in demand across the country, and in Nevada caregivers are heading to the state capital to demand a raise. One of them is someone who came to the profession through an unlikely path.

Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
