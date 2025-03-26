© 2025 Connecticut Public

In 'The Studio,' Seth Rogen offers a hilarious take on Hollywood filmmaking

By David Bianculli
Published March 26, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT

An outstanding new Apple TV+ comedy series sends up Hollywood's movie-making machine. You don't have to be a movie lover to appreciate The Studio, but the more you know, the more you'll laugh.

Copyright 2025 NPR
David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
