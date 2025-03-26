© 2025 Connecticut Public

National Security officials face tough questions over their use of Signal

By Ryan Lucas,
Michel Martin
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:33 AM EDT

President Trump's top intelligence officials return to Capitol Hill for another hearing where they are likely to face questions about sensitive military information shared with a journalist in a Signal chat.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ryan Lucas
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

