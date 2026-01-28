© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT landlords push to keep background checks and advocate for no fault evictions

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:41 PM EST
FILE 1/23/2025: Hannah Srajer, President of the Connecticut Tenant’s Union, leads a rally at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to push for an end to no-fault evictions and the expansion of current just-cause protections.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE 1/23/2025: Hannah Srajer, President of the Connecticut Tenant’s Union, leads a rally at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to push for an end to no-fault evictions and the expansion of current just-cause protections.

Housing and renter advocates have announced their plans for Connecticut’s upcoming legislative session, which is set to begin next week. Now, landlords are outlining their legislative hopes as well.

The Connecticut Apartment Association, an alliance of landlords and property managers, want to increase housing construction and protect landlords’ interests.

One of the group’s priorities this year is to ensure landlords reserve the right to evict a tenant after their lease expires, according to Connecticut Apartment Association Secretary and Hamden-based landlord Lauren Tagliatela.

“The end of a lease is a time when both parties can say, ‘Hey, I want to stay,’ or ‘Hey, I want to go. I'm moving somewhere else,’” Tagliatela said. “We use lapse of time very judiciously and very rarely, but it is an important tool to have.”

“Lapse of time,” also known as “no fault” evictions, were on the docket for several legislative sessions. Renter advocates want to expand the existing law to prevent landlords from evicting residents at the end of their lease.

Connecticut’s existing Just Cause Eviction law protects residents who are at least 62 years-old or have a disability, from being evicted from their home without being given a reason, such as nonpayment of rent or a violation of the lease agreement.

Under previously proposed expansions, all tenants of buildings with five or more units for at least one year would be protected from evictions without cause.

The Association is also advocating against a limit on how much landlords can charge in up front costs. Last year, a bill limiting security deposits to one month’s rent rather than two, gained traction.

“We'll take a risk, take a chance on someone,” Tagliatela said. “Anecdotally, I would say around 20% of our leases are conditional approvals where we ask for a second month rent for the security deposit.”

Often, landlords will accept two months’ rent in the form of a security deposit in lieu of having a higher credit score, according to West Hartford based landlord Greg Konover.

“Landlords use the two two month security deposit as a tool to accept residents who are otherwise not meeting the credit criteria for the property,” Konover said. “If this law were to go into place, those landlords would have a decision to make.”

Supporters of last year’s version of the bill say asking for too much money upfront prevents lower income renters from finding homes.

Additionally, the Connecticut Apartment Association is in favor of creating landlord accountability, including having property management available at all times. It is also in favor of imposing stricter fines for negligent landlords.

The group also wants to ensure landlords reserve the right to run background checks on potential renters.

Landlords look at recent criminal and previous rental history in background checks, Konover said.

“Understanding that there's another side, which is, you know, people can change, and time changes people as well,” Konover said. “We need to be very cautious about allowing individuals into our communities that have had problems at other communities.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.