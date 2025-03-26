© 2025 Connecticut Public

Top security officials defend the use of messaging group chat to House committee

By Greg Myre
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:47 PM EDT

The Atlantic magazine published a group chat with the defense secretary that had details on U.S. airstrikes in Yemen. Democrats called for resignations while many Republicans said it's no big deal.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

