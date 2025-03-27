© 2025 Connecticut Public

Trump is changing the Department of Education. How is it affecting borrowers?

By Cory Turner
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:41 PM EDT

The federal student loan system is a mess right now, as the courts consider what's legal and what's not. Meanwhile, the office that oversees the student loan program has had its staff cut by half.

Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
