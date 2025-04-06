© 2025 Connecticut Public

Sunday Puzzle: What's that familiar phrase?

By Will Shortz
Published April 6, 2025 at 7:53 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar phrase in the form "___ and ___." You'll get the first and last words, but with a letter changed in each one. Figure out the familiar phrase.

Ex. CRAZE & BARREN  -->  CRATE & BARREL

1. BREAK & BUTLER

2. CLOCK & DANGER

3. BLACK & TICKLE

4. ROUGE & FUMBLE

5. WIELD & STREAK

6. BLOCK & DICKER (commercial name)

7. PLAID & SIMILE

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Henri Picciotto and Joshua Kosman, the creators of "Out of Left Field" cryptic crosswords. Think of a word meaning "delay." Remove one W from it. and you'll be left with another word meaning "delay." What words are these?

 

Challenge answer: Stonewall -- minus one W = stall

Winner: Ted Heyn of Fairfield, Connecticut

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of an 11-letter word thay might describe milk. Change one letter in it to an A, and say the result out loud. You'll get a hyphenated word that might describe beef. What is it?

 

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 10th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

