At Dartmouth, some focus on building 'networks of care' as risks to campus activists mount

It’s been almost a year since hundreds of protestors gathered on the Dartmouth green calling for the university to take a stronger stance against the war in Gaza. The largely peaceful demonstration on May 1, 2024, drew clashes with state troopers and other law enforcement, and ended with more than 90 arrests.

This spring, students and faculty are still speaking out passionately — against the war in Gaza, as well as the actions of the Trump administration — but the protests are less frequent, more muted. Last Thursday, roughly 100 people gathered outside a campus library to support international students and stand up for academic freedom. The event included speeches and poetry. People took turns reading a letter penned by Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist who is facing the threat of deportation after leading protests at Columbia University.

People at Dartmouth say there’s a few reasons for the shift in campus activism.

Some students said they are concerned about whether police could show up, like they did last year. But President Trump’s crackdown on campus protests and his administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics are also playing a role.

Many students say they’re worried they could risk their education if they’re seen at demonstrations, after watching what’s happened to other students around the country — including in the greater Boston area and, more recently, in Vermont. Some students at Dartmouth and other colleges who have not participated in protests have also dealt with the abrupt revocation of their visa records, adding another level of uncertainty.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Banners were rolled out of windows at the faculty-student gathering on Thursday. Saying "We stand... for Palestine, for academic freedom, for science, for divestment from genocide, for ending visa terrorism, for dignity in labor, for trans rights, for immigrants."

Roan Wade is no stranger to activism at Dartmouth. They were arrested in late 2023 for raising a tent outside school administrative offices while calling on administrators to meet a range of demands outlined in “The Dartmouth New Deal.”

Now in their senior year at Dartmouth, Wade is focusing much of their energy on other avenues to spur change on campus — like helping to organize a union for undergraduate student workers. As part of those negotiations, Wade and other organizers are asking the college to commit to more legal support for immigrant and international students who might be affected by Trump’s policies.

“I think it's really important to put into context that a lot of the recent wave of deportations and visa revocations of international students has been targeted at students who have expressed support and solidarity for Palestine,” Wade said.

Part of the union’s bargaining demands is that Dartmouth should offer protections for international student workers, including a $30,000 legal assistance fund and more proactive legal support from the Dartmouth Office of Visa and Immigration Services. They also want the college to pledge not to release information about the immigration status of current and former workers, except in cases permitted by law.

But even as Wade and other members of the undergraduate student union press the college to change its policies, they’re also trying to focus on building stronger support networks with their peers. That’s especially important, Wade said, as fellow students face challenges with their visas, online harassment and other threats. The college’s response when at the bargaining, according to the undergraduate student union representatives, has been disrespectful, with what the group feels as the college talking down to them and dismissing their researched demands.

“What this really solidifies for us is the need to develop networks of care and infrastructure to support one another outside of the institution, because by the time the institution comes around and does the right thing, the time, the moment will have passed,” Wade said.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR A rally was held at Dartmouth's Baker Library, right off the college's green. Students were out on the green playing hacky sack, drove remote cars and chatted with each other.

Hosaena Tilahun, who is getting ready to graduate from Dartmouth soon, has also been involved in both protests and labor organizing on campus. She said she’s aware that it’s not necessarily safe for all students to speak out in the same way right now.

“We try to use our privilege as domestic students and student workers to speak up in ways that our international brothers and sisters may not be able to,” Tilahun.

Even for students who aren’t at risk of losing their immigration status, there’s concern about facing retribution or harassment. That was the case for at least one student at last week’s rally, who asked for anonymity because he fears his Arab-American identity puts him at risk of that kind of backlash.

“It will come to our campus,” the student said, nodding to the arrests of student activists elsewhere. “We think that we are isolated, that things don't affect us, and that's usually the response from admin, but it's not true. The truth is that things come to our campus, issues come to our campus, and we're just next.”

He said he’s concerned that, for international students in particular, any actions could be seen as a national security threat – that writing articles and standing up for what they believe is truthful could be questioned.

“We want to be brave and we want to stand up against the administration, not only on this campus but the United States government,” he said. “But bravery has consequences and you have to be able to accept those consequences in order to be brave.”

Dartmouth spokesperson Jana Barnello said the university “is deeply committed to supporting international students, faculty, and staff, answering their questions, and hearing their concerns.” She noted that university officials are meeting daily to review immigration-related developments and the school is offering other resources to people affected.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Dartmouth faculty apart of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) hosted a rally last week to express their concern with international, immigrant and student rights on campus.

In a recent open letter, Dartmouth President Sian Beilock affirmed her support for the school’s international community and her commitment to academic freedom. She also noted that the school is taking a measured approach in response to the current political environment.

“In order to support greater freedom of expression by individuals on our campus, our commitment to institutional restraint means that we—starting with my senior team and me but applying to academic units as well—are expected to exercise restraint in speaking out on current events unrelated to our academic mission,” Beilock wrote.

But English professor Anjuli Raza Kolb said that’s not enough. She wants Dartmouth to take a cue from Harvard University, along with other institutions, who have started to more openly resist the Trump administration’s efforts to control what happens on college campuses.

In her own classroom, Raza Kolb said she has been discussing how Trump’s policies — like efforts to restrict programs or curriculum related to diversity, equity and inclusion— could criminalize some areas of study.

“These are terrifying propositions that amount to facism” she said. “I think students and faculty are very aware of that.”

Raza Kolb and others said that even if there isn’t a clear path forward they want to make sure the Dartmouth community can be brave enough to be scared together.