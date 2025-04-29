© 2025 Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:34 AM EDT

Poll finds most disapprove of how Trump is handling economy, NPR analysis shows Trump has taken action against more than 100 people and institutions, Columbia University student speaks from detention.

Editor's note: After this segment aired, Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, responded to our request for comment. She said: "It is a privilege to be granted a visa or green card to live and study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence, glorify and support terrorists that relish the of killing Americans, and harass Jews, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country." McLaughlin did not respond to NPR's request that the government provide evidence for its allegations that Mahdawi's actions amounted to antisemitism and led to violence. Mahdawi and his lawyers say those allegations are false.

