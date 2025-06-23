© 2025 Connecticut Public

For Independence Day, NPR wants to know: What does freedom mean to you?

By Suzanne Nuyen
Published June 23, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT
The stars and stripes, the national flag of the USA flutters during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group E match between CF Monterrey and FC Internazionale Milano at Rose Bowl Stadium on June 17 in Pasadena, California.
Stu Forster
/
Getty Images North America
The stars and stripes, the national flag of the USA flutters during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group E match between CF Monterrey and FC Internazionale Milano at Rose Bowl Stadium on June 17 in Pasadena, California.

Nearly 250 years ago, the Founding Fathers adopted the Declaration of Independence, severing the 13 colonies' connection to Britain and declaring themselves an independent nation. Since then, Americans have observed July 4 as the birth of the United States, debating their freedoms — and celebrating them. This year, NPR wants to know how freedom has been on your mind leading up to the holiday.

What does freedom mean to you? How are you observing Independence Day? Share your answers with us, and you could be featured in a special July Fourth edition of the Up First newsletter. Please submit your responses in the form below by June 27. You can also submit voice memos or photos.

Suzanne Nuyen
