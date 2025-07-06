© 2025 Connecticut Public

Tropical Storm Chantal brings heavy rains into northeastern South Carolina

By The Associated Press
Published July 6, 2025 at 4:17 AM EDT
This image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Chantal forming off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
NOAA
/
AP
This image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Chantal forming off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Updated July 6, 2025 at 8:05 AM EDT

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Chantal is forecast to bring heavy rains as it moves inland across northeastern South Carolina on Sunday.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of the two Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The storm was about 70 miles (112 kilometers) east of Charleston, South Carolina, early Sunday, and 85 miles (136 kilometers) southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph (80 kph), and it was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).

Rain bands from Chantal were moving onshore, the hurricane center said, with flash floods an increasing concern.

Heavy rain was forecast for parts of North Carolina through Monday, with total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) and local amounts up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) that could lead to flash flooding.

South Carolina's Emergency Management division had warned residents earlier of the possibility of isolated tornadoes along the coast and of minor coastal flooding.

It also warned drivers not to venture on water-covered roads or around road-closure signs where flooding occurred.

