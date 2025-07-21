© 2025 Connecticut Public

COMIC: Exploring the ocean's wonderous, mysterious depths

By Berly McCoy,
Angela HsiehEmily BogleRebecca Ramirez
Published July 21, 2025 at 8:44 AM EDT
Angela Hsieh for NPR

Did you know that the ocean produces approximately half of the world's oxygen? Or that key medicines have come from ocean discoveries, like a painkiller found in a sea snail?

It's all true! And so is this fact: Scientists know more about space than Earth's ocean. Seriously, humans haven't seen 99.999% of the deep sea floor.

With this comic, we explore some of the cool things scientists do know about the ocean and what dwells inside of it.

/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
Angela Hsieh for NPR /

Exciting news: We have a newsletter! It lets you go even deeper with the marine research each week of Sea CampSign up here!

This comic was written and illustrated by Angela Hsieh, based on reporting from Berly McCoy. It was art directed by Emily Bogle and edited by Rebecca Ramirez.

Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Angela Hsieh
Emily Bogle
See stories by Emily Bogle
Rebecca Ramirez

