Father James Martin has taken heat for his LGBTQ acceptance

By Rachel Martin
Published July 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: This show has been a place where I have been able to work through a lot of my own questions about religion, faith, and spirituality – but it comes in through the side door. Our deck of cards usually finds its way to reflection about death and meaning in an organic way.

With this week's guest, there's no side door. We're going right through the front door with Father James Martin. He's arguably one of the most famous Catholic priests in the country thanks to his appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Now he's the host of a new podcast called "The Spiritual Life with Father James Martin."

Copyright 2025 NPR

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

