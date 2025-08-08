© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Department launches grand jury probe of N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James

By Carrie Johnson
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:32 PM EDT
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on Jan. 8. The Justice Department has opened an investigation into James' office over its civil fraud case against President Trump.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on Jan. 8. The Justice Department has opened an investigation into James' office over its civil fraud case against President Trump.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a federal grand jury investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to two sources familiar with the investigation who weren't authorized to speak publicly.

James won a civil fraud case against President Trump and his companies, fining them millions of dollars in penalties linked to fraud allegations.

Trump has singled out James for public criticism in the past.

Two sources told NPR the criminal probe into James is being led by the top federal prosecutor in Albany.

The DOJ wants more information from James about her successful suit against Trump and his businesses.

The department appears to be operating under a theory that James may have deprived Trump and his adult children of their rights as part of that case, the sources said.

"Investigating the fraud case Attorney General James won against President Trump and his businesses has to be the most blatant and desperate example of this administration's carrying out the president's political retribution campaign," said Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for James. "Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration."

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content