© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are you a new grandparent? NPR wants to hear from you for National Grandparent's Day

By Suzanne Nuyen
Published August 27, 2025 at 6:32 AM EDT
Eileen and Doug Flockhart look at a chalkboard announcing the birth of their seventh grandchild on the porch of their home in Exeter, N.H., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011.
Elise Amendola
/
AP
Eileen and Doug Flockhart look at a chalkboard announcing the birth of their seventh grandchild on the porch of their home in Exeter, N.H., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011.

Mothers and fathers have had their days. On Sep. 7, it's the grandma and grandpa's turn. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation dedicating the first Sunday after Labor Day to celebrate grandparents. It's a day to recognize the wisdom, perspective and fundamental civic values that grandparents provide.

This year, NPR wants to hear from grandparents who are new to their role. Have you just become a grandparent, or are you expecting your first grandchild soon? Share your experience with us, and you could be featured in an upcoming issue of the Up First newsletter.

Please submit responses by Sep. 3.

See some of your responses — and get the news you need to start your day — by subscribing to our newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Suzanne Nuyen
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Suzanne Nuyen

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content