Sunday Puzzle: Geographical people

By Will Shortz
Published September 14, 2025 at 8:10 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

Every answer is a famous person whose first or last name is geographical -- city, state, country, or otherwise. Ex. Novelist Jack  -->  Jack LONDON ("The Call of the Wild")

1. Actor River
2. Actor Gooding Jr.

3. Artist O'Keeffe

4. Media personality Hilton

5. Composer Irving

6. Actress Fanning

7. Actress Ferrera

8. Adventurer in film Jones

9. Spy in film Powers

10. Video game traveler Carmen

11. Artist Pollock

12. [Phonetic:] Jazz pianist Chick

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. Think of a popular commercial name that ends with the names of two male animals one after the other. If you have the right commercial name, its first six letters can be rearranged to spell the name of an N.F.L. team. What is it?

Challenge answer: Instagram  -->  stag & ram --> Giants

Winner

Christopher Hoffman of Wellington, Florida.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Bob Weisz. In a certain classic film, the protagonist uses two weapons. The name of one of these has 10 letters. If you take its first letter and last six letters, you can rearrange them all to name the other weapon this protagonist uses, in seven letters. What weapons are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz

