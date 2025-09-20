© 2025 Connecticut Public

'Monster Madness': A sixth grader sent us this delightful podcast about Bigfoot

By Janet W. Lee
Published September 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A still image from the famous 1967 film by Roger Patterson and Robert Gimlin, said to be of Bigfoot.
Roger Patterson & Robert Gimlin
A still image from the famous 1967 film by Roger Patterson and Robert Gimlin, said to be of Bigfoot.

Every year, when NPR opens up our Student Podcast Challenge, thousands of young people send us their stories. We get investigative journalism, heartfelt family interviews, and deeply personal stories.

Our judges hear podcasts about sports, and music, and life at school. And, inevitably, we get some absolute gems. Like this one:

"Monster Madness, it's the podcast that we need," 11-year-old Ryan Betts-Ng sings cheerfully in his entry this year, Monster Madness. "It tells tales of monsters and how they came to be."

Ryan is a sixth grader at Redwood Day School in Oakland, Calif. With the help of his younger brother, Marshall, he devoted his submission to their favorite monster, Bigfoot.

On top of his thorough research and creative writing, Ryan used original sound effects, and he and his brother brought a joyful, sometimes hilarious enthusiasm to their story.

Our judges found it charming.

Take a listen to Monster Madness by Ryan and Dylan Betts-Ng, middle school finalists in the 2025 NPR Student Podcast Challenge.

Janet W. Lee
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

