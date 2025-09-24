Governor's office launches Maine's new Department of Energy Resources

Wednesday marks the official creation of Maine's new Department of Energy Resources. Maine joins over 40 other states across the nation with a department specifically dedicated to energy planning and sourcing.

The new cabinet-level department will be a permanent continuation of the work done by the Governor's Energy Office. Current office director Dan Burgess will lead the department as Acting Commissioner.

The creation of an official energy department grants the office new authority over state energy policy. This includes strategizing energy options for Maine ratepayers and conducting energy purchasing with approval from the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Supporters of the move say this new authority will help the state move faster to pursue clean, cost-effective energy sources.