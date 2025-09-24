© 2025 Connecticut Public

Governor's office launches Maine's new Department of Energy Resources

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published September 24, 2025 at 6:22 PM EDT
The State House in Augusta at dusk on November 9, 2022.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
The State House in Augusta at dusk on November 9, 2022.

Wednesday marks the official creation of Maine's new Department of Energy Resources. Maine joins over 40 other states across the nation with a department specifically dedicated to energy planning and sourcing.

The new cabinet-level department will be a permanent continuation of the work done by the Governor's Energy Office. Current office director Dan Burgess will lead the department as Acting Commissioner.

The creation of an official energy department grants the office new authority over state energy policy. This includes strategizing energy options for Maine ratepayers and conducting energy purchasing with approval from the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Supporters of the move say this new authority will help the state move faster to pursue clean, cost-effective energy sources.
New England News Collaborative
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
Molly Enking

