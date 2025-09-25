Rocking the vote: Guitar in hand, Scott Brown brings the noise to the campaign trail

Wednesday evening. Warm summer weather. Sunset on Hampton Beach.

Tourists, beachgoers and locals walk the boardwalk, ice cream cones and towels in hand.

That’s the scene when Scott Brown and his band, the Diplomats, take to the open-air stage, by one reporter’s watch, two minutes early.

It's a punctilious yet unorthodox rock ‘n’ roll move. But Brown is an unorthodox rock 'n' roller.

“I believe we live in the greatest country in the world, regardless of our differences,” Brown says from the stage, a guitar slung across his chest. “There's no place I'd ever, ever want to be.”

When the band kicks into gear, it's clear: Patriotism and rockin’ out are the two pillars of the Scott Brown experience.

Most people who know Brown probably remember him as a one-time senator from Massachusetts, or a failed candidate for the same office in New Hampshire in 2014. But Brown, now 66, has another passion: He played a string of dates this summer across the region in a touring cover band, an unlikely frontman considering he is again running for New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate seat in 2026.

It's a curious mix, but many of Brown's fans didn’t even seem to grasp the dual ambitions that evening at Hampton Beach.

“The guy singing was the senator of Massachusetts, really?” said one incredulous patron in the crowd.

“That’s not the same Scott Brown. No,” said another — defiant but wrong.

In 2016, Brown endorsed then-candidate Donald Trump during an event in Milford. The following year, Trump returned the favor, appointing Brown to serve as ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. Down under, Brown formed the first iteration of his band, where the "Diplomats" name was born.

Now living again in Rye, Brown formed a new backing band that covers mostly classic rock, a touch of hair metal, and some pop punk. A broad musical coalition, you might say.

Ever seen a U.S. senator singing harmony on “Lola” by the Kinks? Now you can.

Todd Bookman/NHPR Scott Brown performing with his band during a free outdoor concert in Hampton Beach earlier this summer.

“Couple more lessons, he’ll be fine,” joked passerby Jim Rancourt when asked about Brown’s guitar playing. (The other members of the band are all seasoned musicians.)

Brown's technical chops aside, Rancourt said he planned to vote for him in next year's GOP primary. His opponents include fellow Republicans state Sen. Dan Innis , and possibly John E. Sununu , who previously held a U.S. Senate seat in the 2000s and is considering another run for office.

While every vote would help in a crowded field, this night’s gig was not about elected office. Brown didn’t mention his candidacy during mid-song banter, instead focusing on the tunes and even bringing fans up on stage.

“He seems to really know how to work the crowd,” said Marilyn Proulx, a Florida resident who said she would vote for Brown — if she actually lived in New Hampshire.

Watching him race across the stage, axe in hand, you couldn’t help but be reminded of another politician who knew that music can sometimes bridge political divides: Bill Clinton, playing his saxophone on the Arsenio Hall show, en route to his White House victory in 1992.

Maybe we want our politicians to do more than shake hands and ask for votes.

“It makes them a little more relatable,” says Demond Harris, from Derry, who was taking in the show. “I understand that it is a good campaign thing, but also it makes him more accessible. So, yeah, I like it. Live out your dreams.”

Speaking of accessibility, during a set break, Brown pulled a move Mick Jagger wouldn’t dare: He went and worked his own merch table. People lined up to say hi, and buy "Diplomats" T-shirts for $20.

“Yeah, it's a lot of fun,” Brown told a reporter, before apologizing for needing to get back on stage. “I’m running late. So it’s all good. We are having a lot of fun. The band is really tight.”

Then it was back to the music, with Brown opening the second set with some Led Zeppelin.

