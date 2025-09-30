© 2025 Connecticut Public

The U.N. mission appeals to the Taliban to restore internet access in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press
Published September 30, 2025 at 8:51 AM EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016 photo, Afghanis access social media websites at a private internet cafe in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)
Rahmat Gul/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016 photo, Afghanis access social media websites at a private internet cafe in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

ISLAMABAD — The United Nations mission in Afghanistan urged the Taliban on Tuesday to restore internet and telecommunications access across the country, saying the blackout imposed by the government in Kabul has left the nation almost entirely cut off from the outside world.

The outage, reported the previous day, was the first nationwide shutdown since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 and was part of their professed crackdown on immorality. Earlier this month, several provinces lost their fiber-optic connections after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree banning the service to prevent immorality.

The disruption threatened economic stability and deepened one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, said the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

It warned that the blackout is crippling banking and financial systems, isolating women and girls, limiting access to medical care and remittances, and disrupting aviation.

The U.N. said such restrictions further undermine freedom of expression and the right to information. It noted that telecommunications are also crucial during disasters — Afghanistan has recently suffered major earthquakes in the east and is struggling with mass forced returns from neighboring countries.

The U.N. mission said the internet outage spread since it was first imposed by the Taliban on Sept. 16 and became nationwide on Sept. 29. The mission said it would continue to press Afghanistan's de facto authorities to restore access "in support of the Afghan people."

