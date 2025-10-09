Cape Cod Seashore shutdown: What's open, what's closed, what's on hold behind the scenes

The nonprofit group that supports the Cape Cod National Seashore is providing details on what’s open and closed during the federal shutdown — and asking for the public’s help.

With the shutdown now in its eighth day and most employees on furlough, it may be obvious that many public programs aren’t happening. The visitors’ centers are closed.

But what’s not so obvious is the absence of work by archeologists, ecologists, and historians, all of whom protect the park, said David Bernstein, president of the Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

“The park is not meant to be just a place people come to visit,” he said. “By the mission statement of the National Park Service, parks are also there to protect the environment.”

That behind-the-scenes science is on hold.

“Any studies going on for erosion or any studies are going on for — if somebody digs something and they find bones, you know, there's 6,000 years of people in that park, of history in that park,” he said.

Normally, an archeologist would respond to a find of potential interest, but he isn’t working during the shutdown, Bernstein said.

Law enforcement officers are working, and park rules are still in force.

Bernstein said the best thing the public can do to help during the shutdown is pick up any trash they see accumulating in the park. During a previous shutdown, trash from unemptied bins overflowed and got blown around by the wind.

“I just ask people if they’d consider having a large garbage bag, and they drive into a parking lot and see that happening, they fill the trash bag as they can, and bring it to their local transfer station,” he said.

WHAT’S OPEN AT THE SEASHORE

The Friends group spoke with the park superintendent to get information about what remains open at the Seashore, and they posted a list on social media. Here’s what’s open:

• Beaches and other public areas

• The public restrooms adjacent to the parking lot at Salt Pond Visitor Center

• Vault toilets at Herring Cove Beach and Beech Forest Trail

• The Oversand Vehicle Corridor will be open through November 15, pending weather/tide related issues. A valid oversand vehicle permit is required and permits are not on sale at this time. Only vehicles that have already been permitted are allowed.

• Payomet Performing Arts Center will continue with their scheduled concerts and events.

• Eastern National will continue to provide public tours at the Highland Light in Truro and have their store open.

• The Highland Links Golf Course will remain open.

• Race Point Light House (operated by a partner of the Coast Guard) will stay open to their scheduled guests.

The Friends said anyone who sees vandalism or other destructive behaviors should report it to National Park Service Dispatch at 617-242-5659.