Raila Odinga, Kenya's former Prime Minister, dies at 80

By Emmanuel Igunza
Published October 15, 2025 at 7:56 AM EDT
Raila Odinga, the leader of the Kenyan opposition coalition Azimio la Umoja, in Nairobi on March 28, 2023.
YASUYOSHI CHIBA
/
AFP via Getty Images
Raila Odinga, the leader of the Kenyan opposition coalition Azimio la Umoja, in Nairobi on March 28, 2023.

Kenya's former Prime Minister and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has died at the age of 80. Widely regarded as one of the country's most influential political figures, Odinga shaped Kenya's modern democracy over a career spanning more than four decades.

The Devamatha Hospital in Kerala, India, confirmed his death after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a morning walk on Wednesday.

Odinga ran for president five times without success, including in the disputed 2007 election that triggered widespread ethnic violence, leaving nearly 1,000 people dead.

In a live address to the nation, Kenya's President William Ruto, declared seven days of national mourning. He paid tribute to Odinga as "the father of our democracy," and a "giant" of Kenyan politics.

"Raila Amolo Odinga was a once-in-a-generation leader — a man whose ideals rose above politics and whose legacy will continue to shape Kenya's destiny," Ruto said.

Despite never attaining the presidency, he was credited with helping dismantle Kenya's one-party rule under Daniel arap Moi in 1992 and championing the progressive 2010 constitution, which ushered in far-reaching political reforms.

Azimio La Umoja (One Kenya Coalition Party) coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga leaves a polling station in Kibera Primary School after casting his vote on August 9, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.
Ed Ram / Getty Images Europe
/
Getty Images Europe
Azimio La Umoja (One Kenya Coalition Party) coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga leaves a polling station in Kibera Primary School after casting his vote on August 9, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

In recent months, Odinga made headlines for signing a political deal with President William Ruto, following weeks of youth-led anti-government protests that left hundreds dead. The move divided opinion in Kenya but underscored Odinga's enduring role as a political power broker.

Born in 1945 western Kenya, Odinga commanded a passionate and loyal following across the country — from his home region to Nairobi's Kibera, one of Africa's largest slums, where his support ran deep.

Emmanuel Igunza

