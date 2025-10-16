Vermont sues Trump administration over shuttered solar program

Vermont is suing the Trump administration and Environmental Protection Agency over its clawback of $57 million in funds for low-income solar programs in August.

Passed under the Biden administration and introduced by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Solar for All Program was intended to funnel some $7 billion toward helping low-income households nationwide access solar power, improve energy efficiency and lower their electric bills.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark called the Trump administration’s move to shutter the program unprecedented and “a unique shade of appalling.”

“This was money that was going to be going to low-income households and disadvantaged communities,” Clark said. “It was such a great investment of money that would have reduced energy costs, would create jobs, it would have advanced environmental justice, and it would have addressed the climate crisis.”

Vermont’s Department of Public Service was in the process of using the funds to stand up new programs, which would have helped low-income households install subsidized net metered solar panels, get access to community solar projects and install solar at affordable housing developments.

The department estimates the program would have cut monthly electric bills for people who participate by 20%.

Vermont is suing as part of a 20-state lawsuit, alongside Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York, among others.

The suit alleges the administration violated administrative process by draining state bank accounts of funds that had already been obligated by Congress. The suit additionally alleges the administration’s actions are unconstitutional.

The state is also filing a related lawsuit alleging the federal government violated its contract with Vermont when it clawed back funding.

The EPA declined to comment.