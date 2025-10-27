© 2025 Connecticut Public

NH DMV moving to appointment-only scheduling system

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
People waiting inside the Concord DMV. Under a new system, all customers will need to make an appointment.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
People waiting inside the Concord DMV. Under a new system, all customers will need to make an appointment.

In a bid to reduce wait times and end the purgatory-like pain of sitting in a DMV, New Hampshire will transition to a fully appointment-based scheduling system starting Monday, Nov. 3.

Locations around the state first began offering appointments in 2020, during the pandemic. The ability to schedule a slot has proven popular, according to state officials, who say a fully-scheduled system will help people get in and get out more efficiently.

“They know what they're coming in for. We know what they're coming in for. So when they come in, it'll be a seamless transaction and they'll be on with their day,” says John Marasco, head of the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles.

People with appointments, on average, complete their transactions in about 10 minutes. Wait times for people who don’t make an appointment can stretch to several hours at certain locations during certain times of the day.

Under the new system, there will be 9,500 appointments available across 14 locations each week. The state’s busiest DMV branches in Concord, Manchester, Nashua and Epping will extend appointment hours until 5 p.m. two days a week.

A block of same-day appointments will be released each morning to help customers with urgent transactions, including people whose license may be expiring that day.

"We're not going to be turning anybody away that's going to be unlicensed or run into a situation that way,” says Marasco. “If there's urgency behind it, we're getting it done.”

Appointments can be made through the DMV’s website, or by calling (603) 227-4000.

For people who arrive in person without an appointment, state employees will be available to assist in finding open appointment windows, including at other locations.

The DMV handles more than 425,000 in-person transactions annually, from road tests and REAL IDs to driver’s license renewals and name changes, and its call center receives more than 300,000 phone calls.

Marasco says the state spends about $180,000 annually on overtime for DMV employees who assist customers who arrive late in the day. With appointment scheduling, the state hopes to avoid some of those costs in the future.
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

