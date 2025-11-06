© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your credit history could be costing you more to drive

By Robert Benincasa
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:46 AM EST

Your credit history can play a big part in how much you pay for car insurance. NPR analyzed more than half a million insurance premium estimates from around the country. The difference between a good driver with poor credit and one with excellent credit can be thousands of dollars a year in premiums. The insurance industry says this is fair, even though the practice affects low-income Americans and people of color more. Consumer advocates and some regulators aren't so sure. The digital story on npr.org will include a searchable, ZIP Code-level database of annual premium estimates by credit tier, and by insurance company.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Robert Benincasa
Robert Benincasa is a computer-assisted reporting producer in NPR's Investigations Unit.
See stories by Robert Benincasa

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate